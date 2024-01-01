Consumers moved away from diesel vehicles in 2023; EV, hybrid sales rise

HMIL sold 1,100 units of its Ioniq EV as against their internal target of 500 odd units during the year

Consumers moved away from diesel vehicles and headed towards hybrid cars and electric vehicles (EVs) during 2023.

The passenger vehicle (PV) industry is likely to see a churn in the powertrain mix during the coming years even as sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales continue in top gear.

According to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the share of diesel vehicles in the overall PV segment came down from 19.2 per cent in 2022 to 17.6 per cent in 2023.

This came as the share of hybrid vehicles went up from 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent