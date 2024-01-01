Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consumers moved away from diesel vehicles in 2023; EV, hybrid sales rise

SUVs, on the other hand, are likely to grow up to 54-55 per cent from a current level of 48.7 per cent. It has already grown from 42 per cent in 2022 to nearly 49 per cent in 2023

SUVs, automobile industry, cars
Premium

HMIL sold 1,100 units of its Ioniq EV as against their internal target of 500 odd units during the year

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumers moved away from diesel vehicles and headed towards hybrid cars and electric vehicles (EVs) during 2023.

The passenger vehicle (PV) industry is likely to see a churn in the powertrain mix during the coming years even as sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales continue in top gear.

According to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the share of diesel vehicles in the overall PV segment came down from 19.2 per cent in 2022 to 17.6 per cent in 2023.

This came as the share of hybrid vehicles went up from 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent

Also Read

Automaker SAIC Motor likely to partner with Indian company to expand base

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Tata group closes in on deal to become India's first iPhone manufacturer

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Mineral output rises 13.1% in Oct, 9.4% growth in Apr-Oct period: Govt

Differential pricing of iron ore likely to create competition concerns: CCI

DGCA issues decade-high commercial pilot licenses for second time in a row

Domestic steel sector still in recovery mode post-Covid: Tata Steel CEO

Printing 'date of mfg', 'sale price' on packaged items mandatory from Jan 1

Topics : Auto industry auto demand automobile manufacturer automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon