Copper rally hits scrap companies to electric gear manufacturers

The global rally in copper prices has made Indian companies across the copper-to-electrical end-use value chain incur losses even as they try to deal with the situation by holding inventory, hedging, and hiking prices.



Copper LME (London Metal Exchange) rallied to touch a two-year high of $11,000 per tonne in May and domestic prices have moved in tandem. Simultaneously, with India pushing for green energy and overall electrification, the demand for copper, which is a critical input for electrical products, is on the rise in the country.



Companies such as Kalpataru Projects International, which builds transmission lines, said that hedging