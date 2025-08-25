Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Corporate fraud in India: A case of the 'trusted insider' dominance

While cybercrime headlines dominate the global conversation around corporate fraud, in India, fraud creeps in through procurement files, travel vouchers, vendor agreements, and unchecked authority

Globally, nearly 22 per cent of corporate fraud results in losses above $5 million. | File Image

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

The anatomy of corporate fraud in India is different from global trends. Corporate fraud in India is mostly internal, low-tech, and often involves those who are part of the system –  people who know exactly where the system looks, and more importantly, where it doesn’t.
 
These are the findings of KPMG’s Global Profiles of the Fraudster — India Outlook released recently. 
 
While cybercrime headlines dominate the global conversation around corporate fraud, in India, fraud creeps in through procurement files, travel vouchers, vendor agreements, and unchecked authority. It often involves long-serving, respected employees.
 
KPMG’s report finds that the average Indian fraudster
