Covid surge, summer migration may hit project timelines in short term

Developers taking to technology, re-skilling of labour force to address labour shortage issues

India recorded 6,133 active Covid cases as of June 8, a huge rise compared to just 35 on April 28

Sanket KoulGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Seasonal migration of workers during summer along with caution around rising Covid infections is likely to delay project timelines by at least six weeks. This is seen even as developers take the aid of technology and re-skilling to address the issue.
 
Anoop Garg, director of Delhi NCR-based Uninav Developers said the onset of peak summer coupled with a fresh rise in Covid cases is add­ing to the pressure on the real estate sector. “We have obser­ved that during the summer months, several skilled workers return to their native places due to health concerns, extreme temperatures, or agricultural responsibilities,” he added.
