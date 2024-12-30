Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CRISIL analysis: IT services sector eyes 7-9% growth on BFSI, AI funding

CRISIL analysis: IT services sector eyes 7-9% growth on BFSI, AI funding

A CRISIL Ratings study of the top 25 firms, accounting for 55 per cent of the Rs 14 trillion IT sector's revenue in fiscal 2024

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector, Jobs, IT jobs
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

CRISIL Research
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s information technology (IT) services sector is likely to see steady revenue growth of 7-9 per cent in the next financial year (FY26), led by a gradual pick-up in relevant spends—mainly by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and gen-AI sectors — in the US and parts of Europe. 
In FY25, revenue growth is expected at 5-7 per cent, marking a second consecutive year of muted performance after 6 per cent growth FY24. 
A CRISIL Ratings study of the top 25 firms, accounting for 55 per cent of the Rs 14 trillion IT sector’s revenue in fiscal 2024, shows
Topics : Artificial intelligence Crisil report information technology IT sector BFSI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon