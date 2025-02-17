Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Customs should not act while redemption application is pending with DGFT

Customs should not act while redemption application is pending with DGFT

Rule 53 of the SEZ Rules, 2006 has no provision to count any supply from a SEZ unit to a bonded warehouse as earnings for the purpose of NFE calculations

import, export, Customs
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In respect of several advance authorisations issued to us, we have completed the EO and submitted redemption applications to the JDGFT. These are pending since several months. Now, the Customs have issued notices to us, alleging non-fulfillment of EO and threatening to enforce the bond furnished by us at the time of imports, despite our informing that the EO is fulfilled and that our redemption application is pending before the JDGFT. Can you give us any material that we can put before the Customs to insist that they should not take any action in the given circumstances? 
CBIC Circular no
Topics : CHATROOM DGFT Customs Customs Act

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon