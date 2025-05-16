Cyberwarfare signs: Govt on high alert, urges industry to boost security

The government is on high alert amid the threat of a cyberwarfare against Indian digital establishments and resources. Even as the India-Pakistan tension has de-escalated, the government is watching out for international ransomware groups and state-backed threat actors, who could step up their attempts to attack in the coming days and weeks, sources told Business Standard.

To take the threat head on, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is reaching out to software firms, cybersecurity experts, chief information officers at large industrial groups, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), sources said.

A new set of