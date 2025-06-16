Data centre boom: Realty cos eye revenue upside, portfolio diversification

Data centres are increasingly becoming a key part of the real estate landscape, as reality firms — with rich expertise in land acquisition, construction and dealing with government approvals — are seeing them as opportunities to build long-term assets with continuous revenue flow.

Anant Raj, Lodha, L&T Realty, DLF, Panchshil Realty, Rustomjee, Hiranandani Group, Mindspace Reit and many more realty firms are seeing data centres as “future-proof assets” with long-term returns.

While some have been in the segment that is promising nearly 20 per cent returns on investment, more players are getting into this space as they diversify their portfolios