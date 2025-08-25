Data protection rules likely by year-end, says DSCI chief Vinayak Godse

The regulations for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are likely to be published by the end of this year, paving the way for roll out of the data privacy law more than two years after its passage, Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said.

“It seems to be in the last leg of deliberations and should happen before the end of this year,” Godse said during an interaction with Business Standard.

The Indian government has drafted and redrafted the rules and taken in suggestions from the relevant stakeholders, but is yet