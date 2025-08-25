Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Data protection rules likely by year-end, says DSCI chief Vinayak Godse

Data protection rules likely by year-end, says DSCI chief Vinayak Godse

DSCI chief Vinayak Godse says this will pave way for rollout of the data privacy law

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)
premium

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The regulations for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are likely to be published by the end of this year, paving the way for roll out of the data privacy law more than two years after its passage, Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said.
 
“It seems to be in the last leg of deliberations and should happen before the end of this year,” Godse said during an interaction with Business Standard.
 
The Indian government has drafted and redrafted the rules and taken in suggestions from the relevant stakeholders, but is yet
Topics : data protection Bill on personal data collection data security
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon