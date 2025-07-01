Datanomics: India's import ban sharply alters Bangladesh's jute maths

To curb dumping and protect domestic farmers, India recently decided to restrict jute imports from Bangladesh. With India accounting for nearly one-fourth of its $793 million jute exports in 2023-24 (FY24), Bangladesh faces a challenge. To offset the impact, the country may need to seek new trade partners. Meanwhile, India’s jute exports exceeded imports in FY24, with the US accounting for 23 per cent, France 9 per cent, and the Netherlands (6 per cent) in FY 24.

In FY25, India’s jute imports stood at $266 million. While Bangladesh, Nepal, and China have been major sources of India’s jute imports,