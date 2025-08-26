Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: India's solar-module exports to the US face duty heat

Datanomics: India's solar-module exports to the US face duty heat

The US is India's largest solar panel export market. Since FY23, it has accounted for more than 95 per cent of such exports by India

First Solar exported two-thirds of the solar panels it produced to the US in FY25, double that of Adani Solar in the same year.

Yash Kumar Singhal
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

India’s solar module manufacturing capacity recently crossed 100 gigawatts (Gw) under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, which specifies the solar modules and their manufacturers eligible for use in government-assisted projects to ensure quality and promote reliability. This was achieved on the back of initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar modules. Meanwhile, the US commerce department has launched an anti-dumping investigation against its solar panel imports from India, Indonesia and Laos, which might make Indian exports uncompetitive if the anti-dumping duty comes into effect. Yash Kumar Singhal
 
Almost all exports US-bound in recent years
