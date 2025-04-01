Delhi airport fee hike for business-class flyers sparks fairness debate

Starting April 16, business-class passengers flying international from Delhi airport will have to pay more. In a first such move by an Indian airport, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has accepted the proposal of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport’s operator, to allow it to charge a higher user development fee (UDF) based on the class one flies.

The decision, announced on March 28, has sparked an intense debate over whether such aeronautical charges are fair. During discussions with AERA, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had strongly opposed the DIAL’s proposal for class-based and peak hour-based UDF,