Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi airport to cancel nearly 7.5% flights for 3 months for runway work

Delhi airport to cancel nearly 7.5% flights for 3 months for runway work

Runway 10/28 to be upgraded between June 15 and Sept 15 to enable low-visibility CAT III-B operations during the winter fog season

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
premium

As a result, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 21 April directed DIAL to postpone the upgrade and resume operations on Runway 10/28

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 7.5 per cent of daily flights to and from Delhi airport will be cancelled between 15 June and 15 September this year, as one of its four runways undergoes an upgrade, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Friday.
 
GMR Group-led DIAL operates the Delhi airport, the largest in the country. “The Delhi airport handles 1,450 aircraft movements per day. Out of these, 114 daily movements will be cancelled during the runway upgrade,” Jaipuriar said at a press conference.
 
“The number of cancellations will be in the range of 7–7.5 per cent, compared to
Topics : Delhi airport flights Aviation industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon