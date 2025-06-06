Delhi airport to cancel nearly 7.5% flights for 3 months for runway work

About 7.5 per cent of daily flights to and from Delhi airport will be cancelled between 15 June and 15 September this year, as one of its four runways undergoes an upgrade, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Friday.

GMR Group-led DIAL operates the Delhi airport , the largest in the country. “The Delhi airport handles 1,450 aircraft movements per day. Out of these, 114 daily movements will be cancelled during the runway upgrade,” Jaipuriar said at a press conference.

“The number of cancellations will be in the range of 7–7.5 per cent, compared to