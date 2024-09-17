Delhi, Mumbai airports emerge as key international hubs for LCCs

India’s aspiration to turn Delhi and Mumbai into global mega hubs — among the world’s most connected international airports — remains a distant and difficult goal. However, progress is being made on a different front, as both airports are emerging as key international hubs for low-cost carriers (LCCs), where airports in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region already lead the charge.



According to global travel data provider OAG, Delhi airport ranks 24th among the world’s top 50 mega hubs (for the period between September 2023 to August 2024), a modest improvement of one spot from 2023. Meanwhile, Mumbai airport,