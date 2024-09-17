Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Delhi, Mumbai airports emerge as key international hubs for LCCs

Delhi, Mumbai airports emerge as key international hubs for LCCs

At both Indian airports, IndiGo reigns supreme. In Delhi, it accounts for 31 per cent of the 21,781 international connections, covering over 156 destinations

Flight, plane, Airplane
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s aspiration to turn Delhi and Mumbai into global mega hubs — among the world’s most connected international airports — remains a distant and difficult goal. However, progress is being made on a different front, as both airports are emerging as key international hubs for low-cost carriers (LCCs), where airports in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region already lead the charge.
 
According to global travel data provider OAG, Delhi airport ranks 24th among the world’s top 50 mega hubs (for the period between September 2023 to August 2024), a modest improvement of one spot from 2023. Meanwhile, Mumbai airport,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon