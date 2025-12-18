Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi pollution curbs open new market for ICE-to-EV retrofitters

Delhi's tighter pollution norms are boosting demand for EV retrofits, but industry players are urging the government to cut GST and ease regulatory hurdles to scale up conversions

A retrofitting kit typically costs about Rs 50,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for three-wheelers, and around Rs 5 lakh for four-wheelers, according to a JMK Research report published last year

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s worsening air quality — and the government’s renewed crackdown on vehicular pollution — is shining a spotlight on a fast-emerging fringe industry: Retrofitting internal combustion engine (ICE) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles into electric ones. Industry experts say the new Delhi retrofitment norms could unlock significant business opportunities. At the same time, policy pushes in other states are also beginning to create nationwide demand.
 
Over the last month, Delhi’s anti-pollution measures have ranged from banning non-BS-VI private vehicles registered outside the national capital to denying fuel to vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC). Alongside these
