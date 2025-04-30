Delivery-based trades moderate in April after hitting eight-year high

Delivery-based trades have dipped this month following a sharp 12 per cent rebound in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from its intra-day low of 21,744 at the start of April. About 43.4 per cent of the shares traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) so far this month have been marked for delivery, down from 48.4 per cent in March. The March figure was the highest since March 2017, when delivery-based trades accounted for 52.6 per cent of volumes.

During the financial year FY25, delivery-based trades constituted 44.1 per cent of total trade volumes, with