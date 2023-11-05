close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

DGCA committee likely to conclude corruption investigation in a week

It has been alleged that Anil Gill, Director of the Flying and Training Division at the DGCA, misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools

DGCA
Premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A vigilance committee established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to wrap up its preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption against a senior official in approximately one week, sources privy to the development said on Sunday.

It has been alleged that Anil Gill, Director of the Flying and Training Division at the DGCA, misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools. Subsequently, he is said to have leased these aircraft to other
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Telecom department overhauls vigilance mechanism, revokes officers' power

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Go First cancels flights until June 12 due to 'operational reasons'

Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

Snapdeal eyeing major share in value lifestyle growth in next 5-10 yrs: CEO

Power consumption grows 9.4% to 984.39 billion units in April-October

CTI writes to PM Modi; flags issue of decline in biz due to Delhi pollution

DGCA issues draft of revised duty rules for pilots to address fatigue

Topics : Vigilance DGCA corruption cases Indian aviation Directorate General of Civil Aviation

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon