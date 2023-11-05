DGCA committee likely to conclude corruption investigation in a week

A vigilance committee established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to wrap up its preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption against a senior official in approximately one week, sources privy to the development said on Sunday.

It has been alleged that Anil Gill, Director of the Flying and Training Division at the DGCA, misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools. Subsequently, he is said to have leased these aircraft to other