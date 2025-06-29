Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digi Yatra eyes 80% daily users by 2028, plans hotel integration pilot

The app will support more Indian languages, enable driving licence onboarding, and run pilots for international and hotel check-ins over the next few months

Digi Yatra
The app, which allows passengers to verify their identity using facial recognition instead of physical documents, currently accepts only Aadhaar for enrolment

Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Digi Yatra Foundation expects nearly 80 per cent of domestic air travellers in India to use its facial recognition-based airport check-in app by 2028, up from the current daily usage of 30–35 per cent, its chief executive officer, Suresh Khadakbhavi, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
“Maybe, language is a barrier and that will be addressed as we make our app compatible with various languages,” he added. Presently, the app is available only in English. However, five additional languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada — will be introduced by July.
 
“Right now, we are testing them. By
