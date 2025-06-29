Digi Yatra eyes 80% daily users by 2028, plans hotel integration pilot

The Digi Yatra Foundation expects nearly 80 per cent of domestic air travellers in India to use its facial recognition-based airport check-in app by 2028, up from the current daily usage of 30–35 per cent, its chief executive officer, Suresh Khadakbhavi, told Business Standard in an interview.

“Maybe, language is a barrier and that will be addressed as we make our app compatible with various languages,” he added. Presently, the app is available only in English. However, five additional languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada — will be introduced by July.

“Right now, we are testing them. By