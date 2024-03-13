Sensex (    %)
                             
Digital Competition Bill opens room for parallel probe against firms

The Draft Digital Competition Bill has set out a process for investigation of the contraventions listed in the Bill in line with the similar process in the parent Competition Act

Facebook to Amazon: What years of emails and texts reveal about tech firms
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Big tech companies could face parallel inquiries for similar contraventions under the proposed Digital Competition Bill and the existing Competition Act, legal experts have said.

The proposed bill, under its Section 24, allows the Director General, “when so directed by the Commission, to assist the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in investigating any contravention of the provisions of this (digital competition) Act or any rules or regulations made thereunder.”

“Big tech may face parallel inquiries and potentially divergent rulings which could lead to chaos in the regulatory cosmos. It will not be conducive for business,” a senior competition law expert

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

