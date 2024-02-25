Divide and Rule: Rise of fractional ownership in real estate sector

Fractional ownership is at full throttle in Indian real estate across segments driven by factors such as mitigation of high property costs, changing investment preferences, optimal asset utilisation, and transparency, among others. In addition, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) decision to allow the setting up of small and medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) is expected to regulate and propel the growth in this segment.

In fractional ownership, a number of investors pool in money to purchase a rent-yielding property being offered by several fractional ownership platforms (or FOPs) in the open market. Ownership, profit, and capital