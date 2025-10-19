Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No major releases, BO collection this Diwali may see up to 60% dip

Unlike last year's star-driven blockbusters, this Diwali's releases led by *Thamma* and *Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat* mark a shift toward story-led cinema and regional strength

While last year’s Diwali weekend was among the best festival weekends for the multiplex chain in India, cinema exhibitors still anticipate a positive growth in their footfalls.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Contrary to the previous years when Diwali shone brighter with big movie releases, this year, the festival will not see any A-list stars on the silver screen, which, according to trade analysts, could lead to a dip in the box office collection by up to 60 per cent.
 
Last year’s Diwali saw two major Hindi films being released, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again. This Diwali will see Maddock Film’s Thamma, the fifth part of its horror-comedy universe starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, being released on October 21. Apart from Thamma,
