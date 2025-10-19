Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

Ashiana Amarah

The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd expects Rs 350 crore revenue from its new housing project in Jamshedpur.

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

The project, spread across 3.86 acres with a saleable area of about 4.64 lakh sq ft, will be developed under a joint venture model.

The upcoming project, comprising 230 homes, is expected to generate sales realisation of around Rs 350 crore.

The company will sell units at a price starting at Rs 1.34 crore, according to a statement.

Also Read

Foxconn invested $230 million in a housing project for its Sriperumbudur factory workers in Tamil Nadu | File Photo: Reuters

India's housing market gets 'premium', with surging value despite sales dip

initial public offering, IPO

Chennai-based real estate firm Grand Housing files draft papers for IPO

loan

Loan rates should mirror unfinished homes' higher risk, highlight gappremium

realty sector, real estate, housing

Delhi-NCR sees highest rise in housing prices among top 7 cities: Anarock

Chhattisgarh Finance minister, OP Choudhary with CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 monthspremium

The company will complete this project by December 2029.

 

The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a portfolio of over 55 projects. It also focuses on development of senior living projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

WeWork

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

RBL Bank

RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

gavel

NCLT admits insolvency case against EV firm Blu-Smart Mobility Tech

Salesforce

BFSI, retail, manufacturing to drive Salesforce growth: South Asia CEO

Topics : housing sector housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon