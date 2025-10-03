Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diwali festive period sees rise in 'visiting friends and relatives' travel

Diwali festive period sees rise in 'visiting friends and relatives' travel

Spiritual tourism, local festivals, luxury stays and international travel see uptick

The maximum growth was seen in four- and five-star hotels, with five-star bookings particularly growing by multiple times. | File Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visiting friends and relatives and spiritual tourism are set to drive festive travel demand in India, said Indian travel aggregators, where demand has largely been fuelled by domestic travellers. 
“The top 10 most booked destinations include five metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. This year, with the festival falling early in the week, many travellers are booking their trips as early as the preceding Friday to enjoy extended festivities. We are also observing a rise in demand for pilgrimage destinations, reflecting how families are combining festive reunions with spiritual journeys,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer
