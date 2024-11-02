Diwali sees strong delivery orders as dine-in slows in major cities

Dine-in was soft in most cities, including in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, on Diwali, while online food orders kept delivery executives many times busier than on any normal day.

Aggregator platforms saw rising orders for products across categories — from burgers and pizzas to son papdi. Quick commerce also did brisk business amid last-minute preparations for the festival.

With Diwali being celebrated on two days, sales got bifurcated, according to Puneet Kohli, director of Sita Ram Diwan Chand — a well-known chole bhatoore spot in Delhi’s Paharganj area.

“While we do somewhere around 1,000 plates a day, we did