Diwali travel demand sets the tone for year-end holiday rush, high fares

As India gets ready for fireworks and crackers this Diwali, vacationers are making the best of the extended weekend and more, at a price. In the age of dynamic airfares, when prices can zoom within seconds, one-way domestic trips have turned doubly expensive and beyond for several destinations during the week starting October 20. With hotel bookings and tariffs reflecting a similar bullish sentiment, Diwali has set the tone for the holiday season stretching to Christmas and New Year’s.

Flights from Hyderabad to Nagpur and Kolkata, which usually cost between ₹4,500 and ₹ 6,500 for the economy class, are now