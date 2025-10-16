Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Diwali travel demand sets the tone for year-end holiday rush, high fares

Diwali travel demand sets the tone for year-end holiday rush, high fares

Domestic and overseas travel surge 20-30% as Indians book flights and hotels early, with Goa, Varanasi, and Thailand topping demand charts

festival travel, air travel
premium

Festive demand has sent airfares and hotel tariffs soaring this Diwali, with bookings up over 25% and occupancy touching record highs across top domestic and international destinations. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India gets ready for fireworks and crackers this Diwali, vacationers are making the best of the extended weekend and more, at a price. In the age of dynamic airfares, when prices can zoom within seconds, one-way domestic trips have turned doubly expensive and beyond for several destinations  during the week starting October 20. With hotel bookings and tariffs reflecting a similar bullish sentiment, Diwali has set the tone for the holiday season stretching to Christmas and New Year’s. 
Flights from Hyderabad to Nagpur and Kolkata, which usually cost between ₹4,500 and ₹ 6,500 for the economy class, are now
Topics : Industry News festive season Diwali air travel
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon