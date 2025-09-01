Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Dixon's 196% leap puts Indian firms in command of smartphone output

Foxconn Hon Hai, Apple's iPhone maker, grew its share from 13 per cent in Q2 CY 2024 to 19 per cent this year, catapulted by ballooning iPhone exports to the US

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Led by Dixon Technologies (India), homegrown smartphone electronic manufacturing services players — once laggards in a market dominated by global giants and initially unable to qualify for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices — have captured a record 36 per cent share of total smartphone production volumes in the second quarter (April–June) of calendar year 2025. This marks a fourfold jump from 9 per cent in the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research.
 
For the first time, Dixon has emerged as the country’s largest smartphone manufacturer by volume, overtaking Samsung, Foxconn, and
