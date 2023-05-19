Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

The domestic air passenger traffic in India has increased from 10.54 million in April 2022 to 12.88 million in April 2023, observing a year-on-year growth of about 22.2 per cent.
AirAsia India--one of the Tata Group-run airlines--saw its passenger numbers in April jump by 65.71 per cent, recording the highest growth among all major carriers, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). AirAsia India's market share in April 2023 was 7.6 per cent.
Akasa Air, which started operating its flights last August, carried 513,000 domestic passengers this April. This airline's market share was 4 per cent in April.
