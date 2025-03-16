Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Domestic jewellery demand hit as gold scales Rs 90,000 per 10 grams

Domestic jewellery demand hit as gold scales Rs 90,000 per 10 grams

The trigger for international gold prices rising to $3,000 per ounce was Germany's upcoming heavy government borrowing

Gold, jewellery
Premium

Given these developments, jewellers in the domestic market are preparing to address the high-price scenario | (Photo: PTI)

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As gold traded at Rs 90,500 to Rs 90,800 per 10 grams in Mumbai’s spot bullion market, tracking international gold prices that hit record highs and crossed $3,000 per ounce on Friday, domestic demand has taken a hit, say industry players. The jewellery industry is now debating whether demand will return at these high prices as the marriage season has already begun, even as they are simultaneously preparing for changes in demand composition and considering tweaking products.
 
At the current high prices, gold is increasingly unaffordable for the lower- and middle-income groups, the biggest buyers of gold in volume terms,
Topics : Gold trade jewellery industry Jewellery Import Gold Prices

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon