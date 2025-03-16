Domestic jewellery demand hit as gold scales Rs 90,000 per 10 grams

As gold traded at Rs 90,500 to Rs 90,800 per 10 grams in Mumbai’s spot bullion market, tracking international gold prices that hit record highs and crossed $3,000 per ounce on Friday, domestic demand has taken a hit, say industry players. The jewellery industry is now debating whether demand will return at these high prices as the marriage season has already begun, even as they are simultaneously preparing for changes in demand composition and considering tweaking products.

At the current high prices, gold is increasingly unaffordable for the lower- and middle-income groups, the biggest buyers of gold in volume terms,