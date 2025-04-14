Donald Trump tariff sparks dumping fears among Indian manufacturers

Amid the United States’ imposition of higher tariffs on China, Indian exporters across various sectors are raising concerns about the ‘dumping’ of Chinese goods into the Indian market. Over the past two weeks, imports from China have surged, leading to a significant price disparity in some sectors, while oversupply is hurting domestic manufacturers, say industry players.

For instance, imported viscose staple yarn (VSY) is currently priced about Rs 13 per kilogram lower than its domestic counterpart. In other categories, such as rubber gloves (price difference is in the range of $8 per 1,000 units) and medical devices (imports surged up