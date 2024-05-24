DoT identifies property assets of BSNL and MTNL for 'outright sale'

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified surplus land parcels and buildings belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) across the country and those of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in Delhi and Mumbai for outright sale to government departments, public sector undertakings, and government organisations. This was conveyed by a communication on May 21 by DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal to all secretaries in central ministries and chief secretaries of states and Union Territories.

He informed them that BSNL has created a website listing all the land parcels and buildings up for outright sale across the country.

Mittal requested the