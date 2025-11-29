DoT mandates device-SIM binding for using communication OTT apps in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all over-the-top communication platforms operating in India to complete the SIM-binding-to-device exercise within the next 90 days, according to sources.

According to a letter sent on November 28 to communication and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh, the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital intelligence unit of the DoT has mandated that all these intermediaries must ensure that the application on the device is continuously linked to the SIM card and the phone number on which the account was registered.

Business Standard has seen a copy of