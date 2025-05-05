Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / DoT rings in tougher satcom norms after Pahalgam terrorist attack

To ensure greater Indian control, licensees must integrate the Indian satellite navigation system, NaviC, in user terminals by 2029. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has tightened the security conditions that must be met under the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence, required to offer satellite-based broadband services in India. These include securing separate security clearances for each satellite gateway in India, localisation of all lawful interception facilities, and special provisions mandating services to specific individuals, groups, or geographical areas during hostilities.
 
Operators must also submit a year-wise phased manufacturing programme aimed at indigenising the ground segment of their satellite networks, which should reach at least 20 per cent within five years of commencing commercial operations. Issued
Topics : DoT broadband telecom sector Pahalgam attack

