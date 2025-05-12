DoT to finalise key technical rules for satellite communication rollout

From prescribing coordination distance between two satellite earth station gateways operating on the same frequencies to creating a framework for spectrum sharing, a series of key technical conditions for satellite communication has been left by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

Most important among these is TRAI's recommendation that the DoT’s Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) should examine the need for prescribing a framework for the sharing of spectrum. The government would have to clarify the rules for spectrum sharing for operators to begin services. TRAI has allowed space spectrum across the C, Ku