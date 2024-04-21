DPDP rules, IT rules amendment on MeitY's 100-day agenda after LS polls

Focusing on privacy and data security, the Union government plans to notify rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and introduce an amendment to the IT rules within the first 100 days of the next government, a senior government official told Business Standard.

While the rules for DPDPA are long overdue and will provide enforcement for the eight-month-old data privacy law, the IT rules amendment will address governing critical areas such as Artificial Intelligence-led misinformation and deep fakes until a comprehensive Digital India Act is crafted, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a cabinet meeting last