Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC transfers batch of pending pleas against IT rules 2021 to Delhi HC

The top court directed that all relevant paper books shall be transferred by the high courts to the Delhi High Court within four days

IT Rules

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred to the Delhi High Court a batch of pleas pending before different high courts across the country challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra noted that several petitions were pending on the issue before different high courts including Karnataka, Madras, Calcutta, Kerala and Bombay high courts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In order to avoid contradictory judgments, the Union of India would wish to have all matters consolidated for analogous hearing. Since a large number of these cases are pending consideration before the Delhi High Court, we deem it appropriate to transfer the matters in various HCs to the Delhi HC," the bench said.

ALSO READ: ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing, says SC
The top court directed that all relevant paper books shall be transferred by the high courts to the Delhi High Court within four days.
The apex court passed the order on a transfer petition moved by the Union of India for consolidation of all petitions at one high court to avoid divergent opinions.
Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the Delhi High Court is hearing five matters relating to the challenge to the 2021 Rules and it will be convenient for lawyers to appear before it.
The top court had in May 2022 stayed further proceedings before the high courts in matters involving challenge to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 or the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules 2021.
According to amended Information Technology Rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.
The 2021 Rules regulate the functioning of online media portals and publishers, over-the-top (OTT) platforms and social media intermediaries.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

New IMPS fund transfer rules coming soon: Here is all you need to know

ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing, says SC

Looking at setting targets on offshore mineral mining: Minerals secretary

Rewari factory blast: Three more succumb to injuries, death toll reaches 10

Delhi maintains revenue surplus despite dent on taxes on liquor since FY23

SC sets aside order directing Bloomberg to take down defamatory article

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court IT act Delhi High Court information technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon