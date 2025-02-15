DPIIT to sign MoUs with cos for setting up manufacturing incubation centres

In a move to give a fillip to manufacturing startups, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will be signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with corporates to set up manufacturing incubation centres.

The companies that will set up the incubation centres will offer financial and non-financial support to manufacturing startsups at various levels. The MoUs are expected to be signed sometime towards the end of this month.

DPIIT had approached over 100 large corporates, industry associations, and unicorns to emphasize on the importance of setting up manufacturing incubators and the benefits of collaboration with manufacturing startups. A