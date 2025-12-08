Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Drop in AQI levels across India lead to rise in respiratory drugs sales

Drop in AQI levels across India lead to rise in respiratory drugs sales

Winter triggered ailments no longer just a seasonal fluctuation but an escalating public health trigger due to air pollution, say experts

According to Pharmarack data, sales value for asthma and COPD medications grew by 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,148 crore in November 2025 from Rs 1,039 crore in the same period last year.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Declining air quality across North India and other major metros across the country has led to increased consumption across core respiratory therapy categories such as drugs for cough, cold, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
 
Respiratory drug sales posted an 8.4 per cent growth in November, coming close to the overall Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 9.1 per cent, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The respiratory segment, valued at Rs 1,863 crore for November 2025, saw an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales value compared to Rs 1,719 crore reported for November 2024.
 
