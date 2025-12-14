Dubai beckons: Indian students add West Asia to study abroad map

Sanjay Krishna from Thrissur district in Kerala had been scouting for universities in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and Canada earlier this year for higher studies, like any other aspirant of his age.

However, the cost of studies, visa concerns, job prospects, and to an extent, safety concerns attracted him to an upcoming destination — Dubai.

Now, Krishna is 10 months into his MBA in supply and operations management at Middlesex University’s global campus in Dubai.

“I was asked to pay ₹18 lakh for the same course in the UK, and now I am paying ₹14 lakh here.