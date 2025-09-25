Durga Puja 2025: Corporate sponsorship rises as brands return in force

The revellers are out on the streets, traffic has slowed to a crawl, and after hurried repairs, pandals are glowing with lights — Kolkata is back to celebrating Durga Puja, shrugging off the deluge of rain.

A torrential downpour struck Kolkata early Tuesday, as a seven-km cloud column released 252 mm of rain over seven hours, just days before the city’s biggest festival. With several pandals flooded or partially damaged, organisers raced against time to restore them.

Abhijit Mazumder of the Singhi Park Durga Puja Committee said the lower panel of the pandal was damaged. “The decorators and artists had