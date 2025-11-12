GRAP III norms vital but could delay projects, say realty developers

Compliance with GRAP III norms is likely to delay construction timelines and impact deadlines of several realty projects in North India, even though the sector itself claims to be an insignificant contributor to air pollution, according to industry executives.

How will GRAP III affect project timelines?

While developers have indicated support for the move, several fear that it could cause short-term timeline adjustments and affect workers.

“We are fully committed to adhering to the GRAP norms in both letter and spirit. However, several studies have indicated that the construction sector is not among the biggest contributors to pollution,” said Ashok