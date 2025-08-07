Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / ED raids 12 sites in Rs 750 cr fake input tax credit scam across 3 states

Fresh ED raids across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra target shell firms and suspects linked to Rs 750-cr fake input tax credit scam under PMLA investigation

The case involves large-scale financial irregularities carried out through shell entities and unauthorised financial channels.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched search operations at 12 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra in connection with a Rs 750-crore fake input tax credit (ITC) fraud case, according to sources.
 
The source further said the action is part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. 
The case involves large-scale financial irregularities carried out through shell entities and unauthorised financial channels. The probe stems from the arrest of Shiva Kumar Deora, the alleged mastermind behind the syndicate, who was taken into custody in May 2025 and subsequently chargesheeted last month. 
“The
