ED raids 12 sites in Rs 750 cr fake input tax credit scam across 3 states

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched search operations at 12 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra in connection with a Rs 750-crore fake input tax credit (ITC) fraud case, according to sources.

The source further said the action is part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case involves large-scale financial irregularities carried out through shell entities and unauthorised financial channels. The probe stems from the arrest of Shiva Kumar Deora, the alleged mastermind behind the syndicate, who was taken into custody in May 2025 and subsequently chargesheeted last month.

