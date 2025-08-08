Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Will face short-term US tariff impact, says Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob

Will face short-term US tariff impact, says Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob

We are in wait-and-watch mode. There is uncertainty in the market, as all buyers are holding the orders. They are confused about which country they should place the orders in

Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of Kitex Garments
premium

Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of Kitex Garments

Shine Jacob Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The impact of 50 per cent US tariff will be short-term as Indian market is huge and the country will be able to overcome the crisis not just in textiles, but in all sectors if it expedites the UK and EU deals, feels Sabu M Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of infant clothing. He spoke to Shine Jacob about the industry and its available options. Edited excerpts:
 
What will be the impact of the tariff imposed by the Trump administration on India’s textile and apparel industry?
 
We are in wait-and-watch mode. There is uncertainty in
Topics : Apple US tariff hikes Kitex Garments US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon