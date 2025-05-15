Electronic parts PLI: Govt may clear 1st lot of eligible players in a month

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is planning to clear the first lot of eligible players under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components within a month. Under the much-awaited scheme, the government has earmarked ₹22,919 crore as incentives for a period of six years.

Meity expects over 150 companies, across various segments of electronic components from PCBs, mechanics and displays, to camera modules among others, will be eligible under the scheme when it closes. “We will start announcing eligible players under the scheme in phases in a month, and expect over 150 companies to be part