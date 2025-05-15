Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electronic parts PLI: Govt may clear 1st lot of eligible players in a month

Electronic parts PLI: Govt may clear 1st lot of eligible players in a month

The ministry is also working on revamping the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme, which is part of the semiconductor mission, and has so far had a subdued response

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is planning to clear the first lot of eligible players under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components within a month. Under the much-awaited scheme, the government has earmarked ₹22,919 crore as incentives for a period of six years. 
Meity expects over 150 companies, across various segments of electronic components from PCBs, mechanics and displays, to camera modules among others, will be eligible under the scheme when it closes. “We will start announcing eligible players under the scheme in phases in a month, and expect over 150 companies to be part
