Business Standard
PLI for electronics parts: Meity seeks info on production competitiveness

Meity has held numerous consultations with industry players and is hoping to launch the scheme as part of its 100-day agenda after the new government is formed after the general elections

PLI for electronics components
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked stakeholders to create a list of benchmarks for electronics component manufacturing. The government will use these in formulating the proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.

The benchmarks are to be based on four key criteria: India’s disability against competing countries in electronics components compared to other countries; the identifiable foreign and homegrown players that could or are planning to make investments in setting up manufacturing plants; the major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) buyers of components and sub-assemblies; and the export potential of the products.
 
The inputs are being worked
First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

