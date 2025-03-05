Eliminate import duty on drugs from US: Pharma exporters to Centre

Amid concerns that the United States (US) may impose reciprocal tariffs on pharmaceutical exports from India, the local industry has urged the government to consider eliminating duties on drug imports from the US.

Analysts say this move would effectively prevent Washington from imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Senior government officials did not wish to comment on the issue.

The exporters’ worry is understandable as the US is the largest export market for Indian pharma, accounting for 31.35 per cent of India’s pharma exports worth $27.8 billion.

The UK accounts for only 2.82 per cent of our pharma exports, while South Africa accounts