Epsilon to challenge China's dominance in EV battery cell materials

Rare earth magnet is not the only area where the Chinese dominate the world. They also control two other crucial areas of electric vehicle (EV) battery cell — manufacturing of graphite anode, required for lithium-ion batteries, as well as cathode powder, to make lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP) battery. LFP batteries go into buses and commercial vehicles (CVs), and are considered safer.

But an Indian company, Epsilon Advanced Materials, is trying to break into the market. It has finalised plans to set up a plant to manufacture these in Karnataka. To begin with, it is setting up a 100,000