ESOP payouts, buybacks plummet among Indian start-ups amid funding winter

Start-up funding in India hit new heights in 2021 when investments reached a total of $44.5 billion. Since then, capital has become much harder to come by. Total funding fell to almost half in 2022 at $26.6 billion, while start-ups raised just $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this calendar year, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

While the funding slowdown has had no significant impact on the issuance of ESOPs, a liquidity crunch has caused the once-overflowing well of ESOP buyback programs to run dry.