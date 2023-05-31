close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ESOP payouts, buybacks plummet among Indian start-ups amid funding winter

While the funding slowdown has had no significant impact on the issuance of ESOPs, a liquidity crunch has caused the once-overflowing well of ESOP buyback programs to run dry

Aryaman Gupta New Delh
Fintech, startups
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the so-called start-up funding winter lingers on, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) payouts among fledgling companies have hit the skids. Employee earnings from ESOPs have come down from the highs of almost $400 million in 2021 to less than $100 million this year, according to equity management platform Qapita.
While the funding slowdown has had no significant impact on the issuance of ESOPs, a liquidity crunch has caused the once-overflowing well of ESOP buyback programs to run dry.
Start-up funding in India hit new heights in 2021 when investments reached a total of $44.5 billion. Since then, capital has become much harder to come by. Total funding fell to almost half in 2022 at $26.6 billion, while start-ups raised just $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this calendar year, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.
Or

Also Read

Unicorn club: From 1mg to InMobi, here're 100-plus start-ups in India

Thanks to funding crunch, India has not seen a new unicorn in over 6 months

India retains third spot as a unicorn hub, shows Hurun report

Indian start-ups take 5 yrs to cross $100 mn revenue mark: Redseer

Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report

Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League goes into global expansion mode

Microsoft, Accenture to empower 13 Indian startups on social impact

BlackRock cuts edtech giant Byju's valuation by 62% in a year to $8.4 bn

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

G20 members working to arrive at common framework to define startups

Topics : Esops Indian startups unicorn companies start ups

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League goes into global expansion mode

Sai Srinivas, chief executive officer and co-founder of MPL. Photo: Peerzada Abrar
5 min read

MobiKwik gets ex-Sebi ED, former SBI Card CEO Prasad in advisory board

Mobikwik deferred the IPO slated for last year following a rout in the shares of larger rival Paytm, which went public in November. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Fitch upgrades IPO-bound Oyo's long-term issuer rating to 'positive'

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms
3 min read

Allcargo Logistics net profit declines 78% to Rs 51.90 cr in March quarter

Allcargo investing Rs 1,000 cr in 4 logistics parks
3 min read

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on OYO's long-term issuer ratings to positive

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Gautam Adani
3 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon