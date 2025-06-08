Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Ethanol blending may face headwinds from distillers and automakers

Ethanol blending may face headwinds from distillers and automakers

The final cog is the consumer, who incurs higher operating costs on ethanol blending because of the low burning value of ethanol

ethanol
premium

Cheap import of corn-based ethanol from the United States will flood India’s market and it will be a disaster, a senior government official said, questioning the need to again rely on another country for fuel import. (Representational Image)

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s upcoming ethanol policy is buffeted by several headwinds, leading to delays.
 
Distillers, farmers, and vehicle manufacturers are refusing to come to an understanding with the government to enhance ethanol-blending ratios by 7-11 percentage points from the existing 19 per cent now, industry sources and government officials told Business Standard.
 
India is working on a draft to increase ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent to between 27 and 100 per cent.
 
The new elephant in the room is a demand by Washington that India allow importing ethanol for use as fuel under the trade deal being negotiated between the two
Topics : Ethanol blending sugar industry Supply chain
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon