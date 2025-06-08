Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Massive J-K infra development stimulates rapid economic growth: L-G Sinha

Massive J-K infra development stimulates rapid economic growth: L-G Sinha

The LG reiterated his commitment to decentralising the industrial infrastructure and creating opportunities in underdeveloped regions of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Sinha highlighted that in the last few years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a completely new work culture focussed on industrial growth that benefits all sections of society. (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a mega industrial unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, saying that massive infrastructure development is stimulating rapid economic growth of the region.

He said that the union territory will soon become a manufacturing hub, a principal market of north, and a competitive provider of services.

The LG reiterated his commitment to decentralising the industrial infrastructure and creating opportunities in underdeveloped regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Massive infrastructure development is stimulating rapid economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir, which will soon become principal market of north, a manufacturing hub and a competitive provider of services", he said during his address at the event here.

 

He laid the foundation stone of Dhunseri Polyfilm Limited Industrial Unit in Dohlian Jattan village of Kathuaand said that the project will create thousands of jobs for locals, foster domestic economic upliftment and create massive business opportunities in the surrounding rural areas.

Sinha highlighted that in the last few years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a completely new work culture focussed on industrial growth that benefits all sections of society.

He observed that the young and skilled work force of the region is its strength and they will drive the future growth of the economy.

"We are witnessing an era of rising aspirations. Our youth are dedicated to creating a vibrant and industrious society and they have taken their destiny into their own hands and are shaping a brighter future for the union territory," he said.

"Unless industries are established, development will remain a dream. Due to the progressive industrial policy, regions like Jammu, Kathua, Samba are achieving new milestones in the industrial sector," he added.

From policy initiative to implementation on the ground, incredible achievements have been made for industrial growth of the region. "We have placed special emphasis on industries that will empower the local economy," Sinha claimed.

Transparent governance has improved management of resources and the rule of law has ensured that all stakeholder institutions, including government officials, are accountable, the LG said.

He urged people to remain aware of the nefarious designs of the adversaries who are making desperate attempts to disrupt Jammu and Kashmir's flourishing economy, industries and tourism sectors and of those trying to divide the society on religious lines.

Sinha also commended the significant contribution of Dhunseri Group to India's manufacturing sector.

Spread across an area of around 300 kanals in Dholia Jattan village, the project, targeted to be commissioned in 2026, will be constructed in two phases with a combined installed capacity of 1,28,400 TPA, generating 1000 employment opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

