How India is betting big on the global outsourced semiconductor play

India is all set to make its presence felt in the $47 billion global outsourced semiconductor testing and packaging market, an arena where Malaysia and Vietnam have been way ahead so far.

The Cabinet on Thursday cleared two projects, the Tata’s assembly testing and packaging plant (ATMP) and the Murugappa-owned CG Power with Renesas from Japan as its tech partner. These, together with Micron’s assembly and testing plant which is already being constructed in Sanad in Gujarat, will collectively invest Rs 47,300 crore to set up the factories.

Others waiting for clearance from the government are an outsourced semiconductor assembly